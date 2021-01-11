Stedman has announced the launch of its new website, as well as a collection of new colours and size ranges for 2021.

The new website features handy search filters, extensive product information including printing and embroidery options, as well as a refurbished section where customers can easily download useful marketing tools, explained Stedman.

New for 2021, the brand’s Ben Crew Neck (ST9000), Sports-T (ST8000), Sweat Jacket Select (ST5610) and Fleece Jacket (ST5030) are all now available up to 3XL, while the Polo (ST3000) now comes in S-5XL and the Classic-T Organic Unisex (ST2020) in a new size range from 2XS to 5XL.

For women, the Claire T-Shirt (ST9700) and Megan T-Shirt (ST9120) now come in sizes XS-XL, while the Polo (ST3100), Sports-T (ST8100) and Fleece Jacket (ST5100) are each now available from XS-2XL.

The Sports-T Kids (ST8170) is also now available in three new colours: blue midnight, cyber yellow and kiwi green. Two styles for women, the Classic-T Fitted (ST2600) and Polo (ST3100), are also now available in a new shade of blue midnight.

www.stedman.eu