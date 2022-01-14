Garment supplier Stedman has introduced Lux, a collection of premium printable T-shirts made of luxurious high-quality ring-spun combed cotton.

The gender-neutral T-shirts are made from 100% combed cotton in premium ring-spun quality, including those with fibres of mixed colours, at 180 grams per square metres. They range in size from XS to 5XL with a colour set of 14 tones based on the highest demand.

There is also a dedicated women’s style, Lux Fitted, with a feminine shape, available in all 14 Lux colours and up to 3XL. Both Lux styles feature a premium woven size label and a tear-away label in the side seam.

Also new in 2022, the bestselling Classic-T and Classic-T for women are gaining additional colours, meaning they both now share the most popular “Top 25” colours as matching partner styles.

Specifically, the Classic-T will gain the new colour “Denim Blue”, while the Classic-T for women will receive the colours “Ash” and “Bottle Green” as well as “Denim Blue”. The colour range is also being expanded for the Classic-T Fitted for men, now also available in “Real Grey”.

With its headquarters in Aachen and warehouse in Ghent, Stedman offers a wide portfolio of printable T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts and other casual wear, available in 40 countries including the UK.

www.stedman.eu