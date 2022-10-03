Stedman is expanding its premium Lux range with the introduction of two new jackets and a vest this autumn.

The Lux Padded Jacket, Lux Padded Vest and Lux Softshell Jacket are described as having “modern looks” and have been designed for easy embroidery.

It marks the first time that the Germany-based promotional clothing specialist has released new styles outside of the usual annual cycle.

The lightweight Lux Padded Jacket is made from high-quality nylon and has a hood with integrated collar. It is designed with a stow-away function, allowing it to be folded up and stored in its own inner pocket.

Available for men and women, the jacket has high-quality SBS zippers, including the two side pockets, plus a separate inner pocket, suitable for smartphones. The hem can be individually adjusted.

Areas for customisation include the half moon in the back centre and the inside left front for embroidery while a tear-away label in the side seam allows for private labelling.

The Lux Padded Vest is a sleeveless complement to the jacket and just as lightweight and warming. It has similar features including the stow-away function and inside embroidery access. Both the jacket and vest are available in black opal and blue midnight, with sizes ranging from S to 5XL for men and XS to 3XL for women.

The Lux Softshell Jacket has a functional three-layer fabric that is water-repellent and breathable, with water resistance of 5,000mm and breathability at 1,000 g/m². It has a soft fleece layer on the inside and an adjustable hood that can be easily removed.

It has two zipped side pockets and a smartphone-sized inner pockets, made with zips of SBS quality. Customisable areas are the half moon in the back centre and a tear-away label in the side seam. It is available for men in S to 5XL and for women in XS to 3XL, in black opal or blue midnight.

www.stedman.eu