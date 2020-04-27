The family-run business in Whalley, Lancashire, designed its ‘Stay Safe’ logo, which it’s printed and embroidered onto nearly 500 T-shirts for both adults and children, as well as dog bandanas.

Lucy Crook, director of Cr8tive Branding, said: “The idea came about when we went into lockdown, and I wanted to help raise money for the NHS, so I designed the rainbow tee. I then made my dogs matching bandanas, so that when I went out walking with them, they could wear them and twin with me.”

Cr8tive Branding has been selling the garments on its Etsy page Creative Gift Co, and has raised just under £2700 for the NHS so far.

The design was created using a Barudan embroidery machine, as well as a Mimaki CJV150 printer/cutter. Lucy uses the Gildan Softstyle Adult Ringspun T-shirt (GD001) and Softstyle Women’s Ringspun T-shirt (GD072) and Softstyle Youth Ringspun T-shirt (GD01B) from Ralawise and BTC Activewear.

“We have also been producing uniform for key workers and the NHS,” added Lucy.

“The response we have had is fantastic.”

www.cr8tivebranding.com