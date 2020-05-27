KT Textiles in Yateley, Hampshire, has created rainbow heart T-shirts with the slogan ‘Stay Safe, Be Kind’.

Helen Townsend, co-owner of KT Textiles, said: “The T-shirt came about when I was asked to produce a rainbow print for a customer, and I wanted to incorporate the heart and the message.”

Helen created the design with Adobe Illustrator, using a Roland GX-24 Plotter and Texiprint sheets by J&A International to print onto Fruit of the Loom’s Iconic T-shirt (SS721) from PenCarrie.

“I wanted to be able to produce in very small quantities, so the design lends itself to Cadcut,” she explained.

“I’ve made a few of these so far for different customers, and the response has been great!”

