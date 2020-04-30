“We chose the League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital as we know lots of their volunteers already, and what a great job they do raising money to provide extra equipment and support to our local town hospital.

“We knew a relatively small amount of money could go a long way.”

AMD created the design with a Brother PR670e embroidery machine, using Marathon embroidery threads to embroider onto Fruit of the Loom’s Original T.

“We got the thumbs up from the League of Friends and launched the T-shirts online on the Sunday afternoon. By Monday lunch time, we had to close the ordering system as we have exceeded the 50 initially pledged,” explained Julian.

“We agreed to extend our fundraiser and sell 100 T-shirts to raise £500. Well, you can guess what happened – within hours of reopening, we hit the 100 and closed the system. We were blown away!

“We had already decided early on to donate the money in memory of a local man called Patrick, who was a big supporter of the charity.