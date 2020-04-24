Awesome Merchandise has printed T-shirts featuring a design created by an eight-year-old girl in Leeds to help raise money for the NHS.
Kiki Consiglio’s father, Fil Wood, uploaded her ‘Stay Home’ design onto Awesome Merchandise’s Mercht platform, the company’s printing service that enables designers to create and sell their T-shirts and merchandise online.
James Lyall, managing director at Awesome Merchandise, added: “We set up the Mercht platform to give independent designers an easy to use, risk-free way to have their designs created into merchandise, which customers can access directly.
“In these challenging times it’s important we both show support to local independent businesses and artists, as well as the charities and causes which are in need the most.
“It’s wonderful to hear heart-warming stories like Kiki’s, who at just eight years old has been inspired to create her own design and support charities that mean something to her.”
Awesome printed the design onto Gildan Heavy Cotton T-shirts (5000) using its M&R and Roq screen printing presses.
So far, 52 T-shirts showcasing Kiki’s design have been sold, with all profits from the sales going to Leeds Cares, a charity supporting eight hospitals with the Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust.
Kiki said: “I wanted to see if I could help raise money to help people with coronavirus. Lots of people are working very hard in hospitals – I chose to support Leeds General Infirmary because I was born there and it’s our local hospital.
“We were doing rainbows for our windows for school homework. One morning I was supposed to be doing PE with Joe Wicks, but didn’t want to, so I did some drawing. I was drawing a rainbow over our house and wanted to remind people to stay home.
“Mummy and Daddy said it was a great design, and said I should do a T-shirt.
“I want people to stay at home and do the right thing.
www.awesomemerchandise.com
www.mercht.com/c/kiki-says-stay-home
Kiki Consiglio with her ‘Stay Home’ T-shirt design