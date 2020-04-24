Awesome Merchandise has printed T-shirts featuring a design created by an eight-year-old girl in Leeds to help raise money for the NHS.

Kiki Consiglio’s father, Fil Wood, uploaded her ‘Stay Home’ design onto Awesome Merchandise’s Mercht platform, the company’s printing service that enables designers to create and sell their T-shirts and merchandise online.

James Lyall, managing director at Awesome Merchandise, added: “We set up the Mercht platform to give independent designers an easy to use, risk-free way to have their designs created into merchandise, which customers can access directly.

“In these challenging times it’s important we both show support to local independent businesses and artists, as well as the charities and causes which are in need the most.

“It’s wonderful to hear heart-warming stories like Kiki’s, who at just eight years old has been inspired to create her own design and support charities that mean something to her.”