In the sixth annual Images DTF report, manufacturers and suppliers all agree the market has hit maturity with the “explosive” early growth beginning to calm down and the focus starting to switch to boosting quality, efficiency and productivity
This year, there was a distinctly different vibe when our group of industry experts responded to our survey about the state of the direct-to-film (DTF) market. Unlike in previous years when multiple new systems and consumables were being rolled out onto the market seemingly every month and whispers would be circulating of yet more new products and workflows that were about to land (and which were all inevitably flagged up as being “game-changing”), this year there was a quiet confidence in the products already on the market, and an acknowledgement that the DTF sector has hit maturity. There are systems available now and in use in printshops that are capable of doing the job decorators want and need them to do. It’s time instead to refine what is already out there.
1ClickPrint reports that many print shops are ditching their desktop DTF printers and using trade DTF printing services instead
Quality rather than novelty
The change in tempo in the DTF market is probably best summed up by Diego Ramella, marketing manager at consumables manufacturer B-Flex, who declares: “The gold rush phase is behind us: DTF is now an established technology, and the conversation has shifted from ‘how do I get in’ to ‘how do I print reliably, every day, at consistent quality’.” He adds: “Growth is becoming quality-driven rather than novelty-driven, and that is a healthier kind of growth.”
As Encarna Luque, senior product manager at machine manufacturer Roland DG points out, the initial DTF models were “technically inconsistent” and not seen as a secure investment. “Now that the technology has been refined over time, it’s a reliable print format that can consistently meet customer and industry standards. Customers are no longer questioning if they should invest in DTF, they’re asking how they can boost their efficiency and lower costs with a DTF system.”
The recognition of its strengths and the increased reliability of DTF systems has brought acceptance of the technique by an ever wider range of garment decorators, contributing to a more sustainable rate of growth. “When DTF first broke into the print scene, it was explosive,” notes Encarna. “Since then, market demand has continued to see steady growth. For DTF system manufacturer Roland DG, market share has increased by 9.9 percentage points from Q1-2026 from Q2-2026, representing over half (54%) of relative increase in our market share in Europe.”
Colin Marsh, MD of DTF specialist Resolute, tells a similar story: “Demand is growing with no signs of a slowdown at Resolute in machine sales and consumables. In 2026 so far we have beat our target for machine sales by 17%. Since we started to manufacture DTF inks [in March 2026] those sales have rocketed and increased three-fold.”
The machine sales are coming from three areas, he reports: “New business is becoming popular, upgrades are an obvious sales channel as people have now been producing DTF for a few years. Also screen printers are migrating to DTF as it is technology they partially know and understand. The split is new 40%, upgrades 30%, and migration 30%.”
Customers are looking beyond quick promises and focusing on solutions that can support their business as it develops, reports Joe Brammah, marketing executive at distributor Sabur. “We’ve noticed this and put our investment on systems that address two very different stages of the market.” The compact Sabtex SD70-2 with vertical dryer is ideal for start-ups, while the Sabtex SD70-4 – with four, five or six print heads – is for those with higher production requirements.
At 1ClickPrint, Jamie Turner declares that his prediction last year – that machine prices would fall, “opportunistic companies who were chasing the excess profits” would leave the market and the demand for “the awful desktop conversion machines” would crash with attention switching to entry level production-grade machines instead – has come true. Demand for 1ClickPrint’s 42cm machines has stayed strong, he reports, adding: “We are also seeing increased demand for our trade printing as users bin their tiny desktop DTF printers.”
The trade print service available from David Sharp is also booming, with MD Dominic Bunce reporting a 34% increase in sales compared to the same previous period. “In particular, our faux embroidery artworks are a huge hit with DTF customers looking for that embroidery look,” he adds.
Japanese manufacturers exceed expectations
The entry into the DTF market by established machine manufacturers has been welcomed, says Ben Richichi, product development specialist at distributor Xpres. “Just over a year ago we launched the Epson SureColor G6000, which we had high expectations for, and it’s safe to say the uptake and response to the machine has far exceeded our expectations. Demand for premium brand DTF solutions is on the rise and we expect this trend to carry on.”
Epson has, in fact, just expanded its range with the launch of the Epson SureColor G9000 DTF printer. Phil McMullin, head of sales commercial and industrial at Epson UK, reports that demand for it “continues to outstrip supply. It has been very encouraging to see how quickly the market has developed and the value customers are placing on productivity, reliability and support.”
Xpres says there is a 50/50 split between those buying the G6000 who are completely new to DTF, and those who are already established in the sector. “Due to the time in the market, a lot of printers out there are in desperate need of upgrading. Back then, the big Japanese brands had no offerings in this space so it makes sense to look at these when upgrading,” says Ben.
Folker Stachetzki, head of marketing at the EMEA division of Japanese manufacturer Brother, agrees: “The large number of cheap solutions has created challenges around quality, reliability and consistency. Because of this, customers are becoming more selective and increasingly looking for stable, industrial solutions rather than simply the lowest entry price.
“This means fewer technical problems, less downtime and, ultimately, fewer customer complaints.”
Consumable growth
One area that is positively flourishing is consumables. Andy Hancock, founder of Indie Ink where sales were up around 25% year-on-year during the first seven months of 2026, says that while the team expected the DTF market to continue growing, “the scale and persistence of that growth has still surprised us. It has matured very quickly, yet there still seems to be plenty of momentum in the sector.”
From Indie Ink’s point of view, that maturity is creating opportunities, he says. “As more printers become established and their equipment comes out of warranty, they are increasingly willing to look beyond the consumables supplied by their machine manufacturer and consider alternative suppliers.
“We’ve seen that reflected in our own business, with more established DTF users approaching us for UK-manufactured inks and consumables.”
It’s a similar story at hardware and consumables supplier InkTec, says sales manager Sarah Hall. “While system sales continue at a healthy pace, we have seen a notable acceleration in demand for consumables, particularly DTF inks and films,” she comments. “Many early adopters of DTF are now reaching the point where warranties on their existing machines are expiring, making them more open to evaluating alternative ink solutions.
“This shift is probably also being driven by the desire to reduce operating costs without compromising performance or print quality. As a result, while demand for new DTF systems remains steady, growth in the consumables market is particularly strong, which probably reflects that the number of printers in the sector are maturing while the customer focus is now more on their long-term operational efficiency.”
Strengths and limitations
As DTF settles into its new position as an established print method, the hype around it seeing off all other types of print has started to die down too. Ben at Xpres has remained firm in his belief that direct-to-garment (DTG) printing is here to stay. “There is no clear cut answer to “should I look at DTF or DTG” as it’s very end-user led. Are you producing an order of 100 uniforms with a company logo? Are you printing for retail? Is the customer ecologically conscious? A print house looking to accommodate everyone shouldn’t be looking at which is better but seeing the benefits of offering both.”
Iva Vlahek, key account manager and marketing specialist at hardware manufacturer Azonprinter, adds: “DTG and DTF are increasingly being viewed as complementary technologies rather than competitors where one technology has to completely replace the other. As the market matures, customers are becoming more knowledgeable about the strengths and limitations of each process.”
Folker goes a step further, commenting: “We are seeing a renewed interest in DTG, particularly amongst manufacturers who wish to set themselves apart from the competition through a softer feel, high-quality prints and a more sustainable production process.”
It’s not a view Colin of Resolute shares. He believes that until DTG prints can be produced without pretreatment, “it will not make a comeback”. “People put up with pretreatment because it was the only option at the time; being able to produce textile prints without it and onto polyester is the attraction for DTF.”
DTF also offers other advantages over DTG, according to Dominic at David Sharp: “We have found that DTF outperforms DTG in wash tests, colour accuracy and vibrancy – but particularly cost of production and maintenance.”
One solution to the debate is a hybrid DTF/DTG system, which Folker says is “particularly attractive for smaller producers who need flexibility, for start-ups, and for companies printing on a wide range of materials and applications. For larger, high-volume production environments, however, dedicated [roll-to-roll] systems are still more common.”
Automation advances
While there have been a number of machine launches over the past 12 months – the DTF Magic Vega-8 from The Magic Transfer Company (TMTC), the Mimaki TxF330-800, the Brother GTX300 and DTRX machines, the Epson G9000, the Mutoh STS XPD-924D, the Roland VersaStudio BY2-20, the ColDesi 24H5 and 30H2 systems, and the Filmjet Mini DTF and Filmjet Powderless from Polyprint – the most notable developments highlighted by respondents this year have actually been in areas such as automation, productivity, media, consumables and workflow.
“Automation, in particular, is becoming increasingly important: manufacturers are working to reduce manual steps and make the entire workflow more efficient and easier to control,” explains Folker. “The aim is to achieve higher productivity whilst minimising manual intervention, errors and production downtime.” As Iva from Azonprinter notes: “Overall, the market is moving from ‘Can DTF do this?’ to ‘How efficiently and reliably can we do this at scale?’”
Automation is a particularly interesting area for Epson, says Phil, because the company designs and manufactures its own robotic technologies as well as printing systems. “We are investigating how that expertise might potentially help address some of the manual processes involved in DTF production. There are several stages of the workflow where reducing operator intervention could potentially improve productivity, consistency and efficiency.
“We are not announcing specific products or solutions at this stage, but as DTF moves towards higher-volume production, we believe automation and the integration of different stages of the workflow will become increasingly important.”
Bottlenecks
The main bottlenecks in the DTF workflow – and the most labour-intensive part – is cutting up the transfers and applying them. “A wide variety of manufacturers are working on solutions to minimise this problem. From hardware solutions such as multi-station heat presses with camera-controlled or image-processing-assisted positioning right through to automatic peeling, these can already reduce the amount of manual labour required and improve the error rate,” says Folker.
Automated cutting with a flat bed cutter in-line to the printer can make a big difference, believes Colin. “Having this set-up means one operator can print and cut, reducing the labour cost by 50%.”
As Sarah points out though, “it’s important to recognise that this final application stage also reflects one of DTF’s greatest strengths. The technology is ideally suited to personalisation, one-off orders and short production runs, all of which continue to grow in popularity. Unlike traditional production models that rely on long runs to achieve efficiency, DTF enables businesses to respond quickly to customer demand for customised products.”
Not everyone agrees that automatic cutters are needed, however. “In regards to processing printed and cured transfers we are very much in the school of good professional sharp scissors! DTF transfers don’t need to be profile cut!” states Jim Nicol, MD at The Magic Transfer Company. “Every automated option we have considered to date has not given us reason to suggest to customers to justify the investment. The introduction of laser cutting DTF transfers is an option but as yet still requires some real testing and evaluation.”
A DTF print produced by Resolute in dedicated spot red and spot blue, showing “flat, solid, perfect colours”, says Colin
Production boosters
Other practical developments that decorators can already benefit from include Roland improving its DTF solutions “to facilitate the daily job of the operator, including automatic machine maintenance during downtime so that the printer is always ready for production”, says Encarna.
Meanwhile, the switch from desktop machines to those with integrated powder shakers and ovens has been the biggest change in automation over the past 12 months for Jamie of 1ClickPrint. “Robot arms, auto cutters, auto pressers, and all that are available,” he adds, “but completely pointless for anyone doing less than many hundreds of shirts every day.”
For Jim, the most significant development this year has been the introduction of the NeoStampa RIP software in alliance with the nine-colour ink options. “The difference in transfer quality is visibly obvious and satisfies even the most critical eye. The half-tone feature also creates a transfer feel and touch as never before.”
Software is also flagged up by Folker of Brother as “one of the most significant developments over the past year. Intelligent nesting allows jobs to be automatically grouped together to optimise film consumption, whilst individual jobs and transfers can be labelled with QR codes or barcodes. This enables a job to be tracked throughout the entire production process – from file preparation through to printing, cutting, sorting and final application – thereby reducing errors and the need for manual searching.”
Speciality effects
There has been a growing interest in speciality consumables such as glitter films, fluorescent inks and puffer-effect inks, says Sarah of InkTec. “These products allow decorators to create more distinctive applications and add value beyond standard DTF prints. While these developments are generating interest, they remain relatively niche and are not yet driving the wider direction of the market.”
Consumables are also, understandably, a key focus of Diego of B-Flex, with his standout development being “the overall maturation of the consumables: films with more consistent release and better hand, powders with improved elasticity and wash resistance, and much more attention to chemical compliance and certifications.
“The other big shift is that DTF has stopped being seen as a rival to HTV and has become its complement, while expanding into specialty applications such as patches and textured or special effect finishes.”
At Resolute, Colin says advances in media and inks have been “the key to many larger companies taking on DTF and removing screen printing carousels”, while Dominic at David Sharp says: “Nine-colour DTF has come on leaps and bounds, with significant improvements to colour accuracy and photorealistic qualities. With our own consumables being used, customers are experiencing cleaner/easier peels straight off the press.”
UV printing
UV DTF has, as Sarah from InkTec says, elicited strong interest since its introduction “due to the ease of its application without the limitations of traditional direct-to-object printing. As users continue to experiment with the technology, new applications are constantly emerging across promotional products, personalised gifts, signage, packaging and retail decoration, which has helped encouraged more and more business to adopt it.”
For Jamie at 1ClickPrint, this year has been the company’s best so far for UV DTF machine sales and trade print, and David Sharp has also seen its UV DTF trade service continue to grow.
At Resolute, the company has had some standout launches in this sector this year, with Colin saying UV DTF “has come on in leaps and bounds”, with new 3D products including TPU patches and “the amazing-looking Crystal Patch”.
Resolute’s Crystal Patch transfers are created using UV DTF
Environmental conditions
There are, as ever, a few issues that need resolving – and the many heatwaves over the summer created a few challenges. “A number of customers we’ve spoken to have experienced variations in print performance during periods of very high temperatures, and some have even chosen to stop production temporarily during the hottest days,” says Andy of Indie Ink. “Air conditioning is still a luxury that many smaller garment decorators simply don’t have.
“DTF printing can be sensitive to environmental conditions, so significant changes in temperature and humidity can affect the behaviour of inks, films and the overall printing process.
“The important thing is recognising that the environment is part of the process. Maintaining as stable a temperature and humidity as possible, storing consumables correctly and allowing materials to acclimatise can make a significant difference to consistency.”
Quality control
As Iva of Azonprinter says, as with any relatively young printing technology, there are still areas that require attention. “Consistency and reliability over long production periods remain important issues. DTF is a process consisting of several interconnected stages — printing, powder application, curing, transfer and application — so a problem in one stage can affect the entire workflow.
“We have, therefore, focused heavily on system stability, ink compatibility, powder management and improving the overall workflow rather than looking at the printer in isolation.
“The industry is also becoming much more aware that successful DTF production depends on the complete system. Using the right combination of printer, ink, film, powder, RIP software and curing equipment is critical.”
Quality consumables are a must-have, with poor products affecting the industry as a whole. “The main issue has been the flood of low cost material with inconsistent quality, which has hurt the reputation of the technology with some end users: batch to batch variation, washfastness problems, poor storage stability,” says Diego of B-Flex. “As a manufacturer, our answer is strict supplier qualification and systematic testing of every batch before it reaches our distributors or end-customers. It is less glamorous than launching new products, but it is exactly where a serious supplier earns its role.”
Sluggish sustainability advances
One accusation often levelled at DTF is its environmental impact. While there are some advances – Soyang launched a paper-based alternative to the more usual PET DTF film in July – progress is still sluggish. “Looking back to a year ago, InkTec expected the DTF market to have made greater strides in sustainability than we’ve actually seen so far this year,” says Sarah. She notes an increasing number of enquiries of about InkTec’s environmental accreditations, however, saying it is apparent that sustainability awareness is growing.
Folker of Brother also highlights “a growing demand for more sustainable solutions”. These include reducing material waste, improving the environmental footprint of films, inks and adhesives, and developing processes that consume less energy and fewer resources. Hopefully next year will bring more positive news.
New, refined powders combine with half-tone images for durable prints with “outstanding” feel, says Jim of TMTC
Looking ahead
As for what is next in the DTF world, Iva of Azonprinter is clear: “From our perspective, the biggest opportunity for DTF over the coming year is industrialisation. The technology has already demonstrated that it can produce high-quality transfers; the next challenge is making the process as efficient, predictable and scalable as possible.”
Encarna of Roland says she expects to see “continued advances in finishing integration and increased automation, particularly automated transfer application onto garments, which can help high-production environments increase efficiency, and reduce manual intervention”, while Diego of B-Flex expects the fastest evolution will be on the adhesive side: “Speciality powders and glues designed for specific and more demanding fabrics, lower application temperatures and a softer hand. We ourselves are about to introduce a range of special adhesives that goes exactly in this direction.”
Dominic of David Sharp expects the increased use of SFTP servers for artwork, “enabling quicker artwork pulling, with QR codes being introduced more, enabling quick and efficient packaging, without introducing human error”.
The prediction from Jamie is concise – and will inevitably be popular: “More price cuts!”
As for Colin of Resolute, he’s keeping quiet about what is in the pipeline, but as usual Resolute is one to watch when it comes to innovation in DTF. “There are some significant new products our R&D department are working on. I think the market will see several new launches in 2027 that will once again boost the DTF stronghold on the textile decoration market.”
The era of flinging new products out into the market and hoping they stick is over. When decorators invest in the latest systems now, the risk is much lower. Launches that have instead been designed with quality, productivity and efficiency in mind are a sign that the sector has finally moved into a more thoughtful and mature phase.