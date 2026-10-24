Quality rather than novelty

The change in tempo in the DTF market is probably best summed up by Diego Ramella, marketing manager at consumables manufacturer B-Flex, who declares: “The gold rush phase is behind us: DTF is now an established technology, and the conversation has shifted from ‘how do I get in’ to ‘how do I print reliably, every day, at consistent quality’.” He adds: “Growth is becoming quality-driven rather than novelty-driven, and that is a healthier kind of growth.”

As Encarna Luque, senior product manager at machine manufacturer Roland DG points out, the initial DTF models were “technically inconsistent” and not seen as a secure investment. “Now that the technology has been refined over time, it’s a reliable print format that can consistently meet customer and industry standards. Customers are no longer questioning if they should invest in DTF, they’re asking how they can boost their efficiency and lower costs with a DTF system.”

The recognition of its strengths and the increased reliability of DTF systems has brought acceptance of the technique by an ever wider range of garment decorators, contributing to a more sustainable rate of growth. “When DTF first broke into the print scene, it was explosive,” notes Encarna. “Since then, market demand has continued to see steady growth. For DTF system manufacturer Roland DG, market share has increased by 9.9 percentage points from Q1-2026 from Q2-2026, representing over half (54%) of relative increase in our market share in Europe.”

Colin Marsh, MD of DTF specialist Resolute, tells a similar story: “Demand is growing with no signs of a slowdown at Resolute in machine sales and consumables. In 2026 so far we have beat our target for machine sales by 17%. Since we started to manufacture DTF inks [in March 2026] those sales have rocketed and increased three-fold.”

The machine sales are coming from three areas, he reports: “New business is becoming popular, upgrades are an obvious sales channel as people have now been producing DTF for a few years. Also screen printers are migrating to DTF as it is technology they partially know and understand. The split is new 40%, upgrades 30%, and migration 30%.”

Customers are looking beyond quick promises and focusing on solutions that can support their business as it develops, reports Joe Brammah, marketing executive at distributor Sabur. “We’ve noticed this and put our investment on systems that address two very different stages of the market.” The compact Sabtex SD70-2 with vertical dryer is ideal for start-ups, while the Sabtex SD70-4 – with four, five or six print heads – is for those with higher production requirements.

At 1ClickPrint, Jamie Turner declares that his prediction last year – that machine prices would fall, “opportunistic companies who were chasing the excess profits” would leave the market and the demand for “the awful desktop conversion machines” would crash with attention switching to entry level production-grade machines instead – has come true. Demand for 1ClickPrint’s 42cm machines has stayed strong, he reports, adding: “We are also seeing increased demand for our trade printing as users bin their tiny desktop DTF printers.”

The trade print service available from David Sharp is also booming, with MD Dominic Bunce reporting a 34% increase in sales compared to the same previous period. “In particular, our faux embroidery artworks are a huge hit with DTF customers looking for that embroidery look,” he adds.