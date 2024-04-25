This year’s programme of Print & Stitch shows enjoyed a strong start when the first event of 2024 in Glasgow broke last year’s attendance record.

Held in April, the show attracted 116 visitors to the DoubleTree Hilton Strathclyde to find out about the latest technology and new products for printing, embroidery, digitising, e-commerce software and consumables.

The event featured 20 exhibitors, including new names for 2024 such as Fruit of the Loom and Russell Europe’s sister brand, Jerzees, and BTC Activewear with its Printer Prime and Printer Essentials brands.

Also new to Print & Stitch for 2024 were Kustom Kit, Behrens Group and United Brands of Scandinavia.

Martin Wistow, sales manager at Behrens, added: “As a first roadshow event for Behrens, it was great to see so many new and some old faces. The show allowed us to reach customers in the region that we have not seen before.”

Established exhibitors included The Magic Touch whose sales account manager Paul Bretenoux reported: “The show was very well attended, and the quality and variety of visitor was excellent. It’s always great to talk to and provide solutions to people who are looking to develop their business further.”

Glasgow was the first in a series of Print & Stitch shows organised across England and Wales in 2024. The next events take place at the Delta by Marriott Newcastle Gateshead hotel on 21 May and the Holiday Inn Barnsley in South Yorkshire on 23 May.

printandstitch.org