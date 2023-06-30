Stanley/Stella has published its latest Sustainability Report.

Available to download from the Belgium-based garment manufacturer’s website, it notes that 2022 saw the introduction of the Stanley/Stella Charter and the company’s first Carbon Footprint analysis.

Stanley/Stella’s aims for 2023 are to set up a decarbonisation strategy “to reduce and compensate” its carbon emissions across its entire value chain, and to engage in new projects with the local communities where it operates.

The report includes a list of the company’s certifications, what materials it uses and why, the working conditions of the people making its clothes, and a list of all the factories it works with.

The report also identifies Stanley/Stella’s Gots-certified official dealers, including I Dress Myself and three others from the UK.

www.stanleystella.com