The new logo was announced as part of a 10th-anniversay event in Brussels in Belgium where Stanley/Stella is based. The company also provided updates on other initiatives including plans to expand in the US.

It follows the opening earlier this year of an “automated and robotised” distribution centre in Abingdon in Oxfordshire. This is intended to “bring the company closer to customers and enable it to provide a better service with a focus on e-commerce, all while reducing CO2 emissions”.

Stanley/Stella has introduced a “charter for sustainable growth”, building on its commitment to sustainability since it was founded by its CEO, Jean Chabert, in 2012.

The new charter covers the responsibilities of everyone involved in the value chain, from the cotton farmers to the retailers, with the goal of further reducing its carbon footprint, promoting circularity and protecting the environment.

Stanley/Stella uses only organic cotton and is constantly trying new products and new dyeing and embroidery techniques to improve quality and the customer experience while caring for the environment and its community.

The company re-affirmed its commitment to better working conditions in Bangladesh where it works with partners to manufacture its garments.

It is a member of the Fairwear Foundation which promotes better working conditions and aims to improve the purchasing power of local people. More than 30 Stanley/Stella employees in Bangladesh monitor compliance with the commitment and values defended by the company.

Many of the company’s European employees visit Bangladesh’s capital city Dhaka at least once to better understand and act on the broader framework.