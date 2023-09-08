The new autumn winter range from Stanley/Stella has been revealed. With the slogan ‘Live differently’ the collection includes a new range of softshells, additions to the Dry range and a revised Drummer 2.0 hoodie.

“It’s a collection that encourages us to look beyond the status quo and seek new perspectives, new opportunities and new solutions,” says the company.

The Discoverer and Navigator softshell jackets, which are available in both women’s and men’s fit, are water-repellent, breathable and windproof. They’re made from 100% recycled polyester and their stretch fabric allows for freedom of movement, so they are ideal for hiking, cycling and other outdoor activities.

Unisex Jammer jogger pants have been added to the Dry range and the colour palette has been extended, while the popular Drummer hoodie has been updated with premium detailing, an improved finish and more colours available.

