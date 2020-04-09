Stanley/Stella has announced its continued commitment to its production in Bangladesh during the global coronavirus crisis.

Jean Chabert, managing director Stanley/Stella, said: “We have not, and will not, cancel any open orders to our five partner factories in Bangladesh. Stanley/Stella is strongly committed to this country and its people, and have been since the beginning in 2011.

“We have no intention of leaving, and every intention of supporting the factories and all their dependent garment workers to get back on their feet once this crisis passes and will continue to work hard to improve working conditions and ensure fair remuneration.”

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has launched an urgent appeal to urge international apparel buyers to come forward to support Bangladesh during this disastrous time, explained Stanley/Stella.

“The BGMEA has highlighted that the cancellation and non-payment of orders by buyers has impacted over 1,000 factories, costing over $3 billion and impacting over two million of the country’s garment workers.”

