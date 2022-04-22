Starting with a brief of ‘something 3D and life-like in appearance’ on a hoodie, we came up with the concept of including shoelaces hanging from the shoe, along with raised satin stitches for the white shoelaces that are stitched on the design.

The white stitched shoelaces, which are comprised of wide satin stitches, were achieved by using the satin raised method in Wilcom to a setting of four.

This means that the satin stitch passes over itself four times, with a light satin stitch for the base layers, building up the 3D appearance without the use of traditional 3D puff foam. This was then outlined in a thick black satin stitch to really make the shoelace ‘pop’ in its 3D look.

The effect of the real shoelaces appearing to hang from the embroidery is relatively simple. When digitising, we embroidered a satin circle, with no fill, where the machine would then automatically stop to allow the hoodie to be removed from the machine.