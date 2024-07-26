Heat printing specialist Stahls’ UK has teamed up with clothing supplier Ralawise to get ready for winter with events on decorating garments for the colder months.

They will hold two Winter Warm Up Events on 11 and 12 September – one at Ralawise HQ in Deeside in Cheshire on Wednesday 11 September and the next at Stahls’ UK’s base in Braintree in Essex on Thursday 12 September.

The events will show garment decorators how to succeed in heat-printing more challenging garments and accessories for the winter season, from premium softshell jackets to trendy headgear.

Experts will not only demonstrate how to heat apply onto the garments and accessories but also talk about how to market them to customers.

The events will feature clothing brands Nimbus, 2786, Stormtech, Beechfield Brands and Premier Workwear as well as Stahls’ Hotronix heat presses, its heat transfer vinyl and the custom heat transfers that it manufactures.

Tickets are free to garment decorators but spaces are limited. Click here to sign up.

stahls.co.uk

ralawise.com