Stahls’ UK has introduced Hotronix ProPlace IQ, a new heat press technology that allows decorators to place heat transfers in the correct place each time.

The ProPlace IQ projects the image of the transfer onto the platen. Decorators then place the garment on the platen, put the transfer on top, match it up with the projected image, and heat press.

“What if you have a design to print on the back too? Simply spin the garment around on the platen, tap the print you require on the Pro Place IQ screen and it will project your next heat transfer design onto the platen,” explained the company.

The company is taking pre-orders now for the ProPlace IQ, which is short for ‘professionally placed with intelligence, with the first shipment arriving in the UK in August 2024.

www.stahls.co.uk