Heat press manufacturer Stahls’ has acquired Fulfill Engine, a software technology company that specialises in order fulfilment, supply chain management and ecommerce store integration.

“We are thrilled to welcome Fulfill Engine into the Stahls’ family,” said CEO Carleen Gray.

“This acquisition aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to the apparel customisation industry. Together, we are poised to simplify and optimise every step of the process, delivering unprecedented efficiency and scalability to our valued customers.”

Jayson Tompkins, CEO and founder of Fulfill Engine, who along with other key team members will remain with the company, commented: “We couldn’t be more excited about teaming up with Stahls’. This partnership is a perfect match as we blend our software expertise with Stahls’ heat-print-on-demand capabilities. Efficiency is our shared goal, and we’re looking forward to the journey ahead!”

The executive managing director of Stahls’ UK and Stahls’ Europe, Martin Borley, added: “At Stahls’ we are known for our commitment to helping the garment decorator, through our innovative machines and materials. Fulfill Engine is already a leading software solution in the UK, and now with the enhanced support of Stahls’ transfers and Hotronix connectivity, it will help bring another level of efficiency to decorating businesses in the UK.”

