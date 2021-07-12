The team behind print shop Squeegee & Ink have launched their own T-shirt brand featuring designs by tattoo artists.

Chessie and Emily Rosier-Parker are running Blind Maggot alongside their garment decorating business which was originally set up in Newbury in Berkshire eight years ago.

Through a dedicated Shopify website, they are selling a collection of unique T-shirts, printing on Stanley/Stella blanks with designs commissioned from their favourite tattoo artists.

Chessie said: “We have always wanted to do our own work. Customer orders are great but they also take up a lot of time doing quoting and mock-ups and figuring out what’s in their heads whereas if we are going to do our own brand, we can see higher profit margins printing our own stuff.

“It’s really really fun which is a big part of it as well. We commission tattoo artists to do the design work, steering them in the direction we want.”