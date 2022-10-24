Squarespace, the all-in-one website-building and e-commerce platform, is building on growth in online sales of clothing by making it easier for its retailers to print on demand.

It has created a new co-branded dashboard extension with garment printing specialist Printful as part of this month’s release of new features for entrepreneurs to develop their businesses.

With the name of Custom Merch by Printful, it allows users to easily create and sell high-quality customised products on their Squarespace store with no overhead and no need to get involved in production, shipping and fulfilment.

After starting out as a website builder 18 years ago, Squarespace is now in over 200 countries and territories including the UK, offering designers, brands and retailers the tools to sell physical products, digital content and other services. It includes website templates especially suited to selling garments.

It now has a suite of fully integrated products for managing projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools and scheduling along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold.

Natalie Gibralter, vice president of product, commerce at Squarespace, said the new dashboard extension provided “a fully integrated print-on-demand solution that lowers the barriers to selling products online”.

“Today’s creators and entrepreneurs are seeking to monetise their audiences or further develop their customer base by experimenting with new revenue streams, including selling custom merchandise.

“Our integration with Printful removes key points of friction that keep people from selling and makes it easier than ever for anyone to start selling products on Squarespace.”

Ingus Zelenkovs, head of business development at Printful, added: “We’re happy to be working with Squarepace to offer print-on-demand products for their community of entrepreneurs and creators. Custom Merch by Printful makes print-on-demand easily accessible, empowering more entrepreneurs and creators to start selling carefully sourced and high-quality products in a few easy steps.”

Based in the US and Latvia, Printful has expanded to 10 in-house fulfilment centres around the world, including one in Wolverhampton in the UK where it provides direct-to-garment printing and embroidery services.

www.squarespace.com

www.printful.com