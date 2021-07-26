These brilliant T-shirts were screen printed for Square Peg Coffee by Back Flood Press in Swansea
“Square Peg are a non-profit coffee shop, which donates and raises a lot of money for local homelessness charities,” explained Martin Rowlands, owner/founder of Back Flood Press.
“Martha from Square Peg approached me to print a batch of tees to help promote their new cold brew coffee — she’s also a talented local illustrator and designed the artwork.”
Back Flood Press screen printed 30 Gildan Heavy Cotton Adult T-Shirts (5000) using an M&R Kruzer carousel press, which were then cured using a BBC Industries conveyor dryer; the screen was exposed using a Ryonet X-Vactor vacuum exposure unit.
“As Square Peg are a non-profit, I threw in some extras for them too,” adds Martin.
“The response from the tees has been amazing! I’ve had lots of compliments from people saying how much they love them.”