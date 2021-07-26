These brilliant T-shirts were screen printed for Square Peg Coffee by Back Flood Press in Swansea

“Square Peg are a non-profit coffee shop, which donates and raises a lot of money for local homelessness charities,” explained Martin Rowlands, owner/founder of Back Flood Press.

“Martha from Square Peg approached me to print a batch of tees to help promote their new cold brew coffee she’s also a talented local illustrator and designed the artwork.”

Back Flood Press screen printed 30 Gildan Heavy Cotton Adult T-Shirts (5000) using an M&R Kruzer carousel press, which were then cured using a BBC Industries conveyor dryer; the screen was exposed using a Ryonet X-Vactor vacuum exposure unit.

“As Square Peg are a non-profit, I threw in some extras for them too,” adds Martin.

“The response from the tees has been amazing! I’ve had lots of compliments from people saying how much they love them.”

www.backfloodpress.co.uk

Back Flood Press screen printed the T-shirts using an M&R Kruzer