This spook-tacular castle design was created and embroidered onto sweatshirts, T-shirts and beanies by Cheeky Beans Studios
“I design, digitise and embroider everything myself,” explains owner Nicci Johnson.
“My original artwork was based on a more spooky version of the Disneyland Paris castle for Halloween for a perfectly subtle, magic-inspired item to wear at the Disney theme parks or at home.
“This is the second year I’ve offered this design, and I’ve made a few hundred items altogether so far — there are three different colourways: purple, orange and the not-so-spooky pink.”
Nicci has embroidered the design onto the AWDis Organic Sweatshirt (JH230) from Just Hoods by AWDis, as well as Anthem’s Organic Hoodie (AM01) and Beechfield’s Original Cuffed Beanie (BB45), all supplied by PenCarrie.
“The response on Instagram was brilliant and everyone went mad for the pink, as I think it’s not often you see creepy merch in a pastel colourway,” she adds.
Nicci creates her designs using a Brother PR1050x 10-needle embroidery machine and Madeira threads. She added: “I used Madeira’s glow-in-the-dark thread for the moon to give it that extra spooky vibe!
“I’ve also embroidered the design onto plush fabric to make mouse ear headbands, using glow-in-the-dark vinyl for the moon, and it looks super!”
Nicci also embroidered the design onto plush fabric to make mouse ear headbands