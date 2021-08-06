Nicci has embroidered the design onto the AWDis Organic Sweatshirt (JH230) from Just Hoods by AWDis, as well as Anthem’s Organic Hoodie (AM01) and Beechfield’s Original Cuffed Beanie (BB45), all supplied by PenCarrie.

“The response on Instagram was brilliant and everyone went mad for the pink, as I think it’s not often you see creepy merch in a pastel colourway,” she adds.

Nicci creates her designs using a Brother PR1050x 10-needle embroidery machine and Madeira threads. She added: “I used Madeira’s glow-in-the-dark thread for the moon to give it that extra spooky vibe!

“I’ve also embroidered the design onto plush fabric to make mouse ear headbands, using glow-in-the-dark vinyl for the moon, and it looks super!”

www.cheekybeansstudios.com