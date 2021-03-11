Spiro by Result has launched a new multilingual website.

Customers can now view technical product information across the full Spiro range in both French and German, as well as English.

“Customers can easily switch between the three languages by clicking on the country flags at the top of the website page, explained the brand.

“Having product information, decoration type and technical specifications all available in French, German and English online will allow customers from key markets to browse more efficiently and improve their experience.”

www.spiroactivewear.com