Spire Diggers are a new customer of mine, who supplied and digitised the logo, explains Stu Griffiths, owner of Stootz Printing.

“It has six colours and 21,700 stitches!”

Stootz Printing decorated Comfort Cut and Ultra Premium Hoodies from Cottonridge using its Ricoma EM1010 and Merlin 1202 embroidery machines, which were supplied by GS UK.

www.stootzprinting.co.uk