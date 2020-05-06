“The one thing we did have was time, so we got creative and designed a range of prints for T-shirts and tote-bags that would reflect the current situation.

“We had just partnered with a local, independent charity in the London Borough of Waltham Forest where we are based, and their cause is something we feel passionately about, particularly now.

“In light of everything that’s going on, we thought that we could do our bit to help the more vulnerable members of our community by donating the profits from these T-shirts and totes to CREST Waltham Forest, whose work with the elderly and vulnerable could potentially indirectly help to relieve the burden on the NHS.”

Speedstitch has made almost 100 T-shirts and tote bags to date, offering the T-shirts in both adults’ and children’s sizes.

The company decorated the Value T-shirt (SS6) from Fruit of the Loom and the Westford Mill Tote Bag (WM100) using a Mimaki print and cut machine with Dae Ha vinyl and a Press-Mech heat press.

“Being resourceful, we used T-shirts and totes that we already had in stock, and were able to order any extras from Uneek Clothing,” explained Lisa.

“We’ve had a lovely response from our customers, and have had some really nice comments from NHS workers.”

www.speedstitch.co.uk