Organisers of The Print Show have announced their lineup of speakers for the 2023 event, which takes place 19 – 21 September at the NEC in Birmingham.

Subjects to be covered include how to increase sales and revenue, the importance of SEO in business growth and online sales, the expanding role of print in retail and window dressing, how to move into packaging and the continued popularity of paper-based packaging, and the role of AI in the future of print.

Creative coordinator at Fespa UK, Jay Burfield, is to host a panel discussion with young people in the industry on print as a long-term career, and there will be a focus also on mental health across the sector.

This year’s speakers will give direct advice to businesses, bringing a range of experience from print, signage, retail, packaging and waste management, say organisers.

“We wanted to inspire our visitors, but also attract new attendees from different generations and business sectors,” says Print Show director Chris Davies.

“With in-person presentations about achieving success and embracing new trends, visitors can truly take advantage of this one-stop-shop for knowledge in print and its associated industries.”

The Print Show gala dinner also makes a comeback at this year’s event for the first time since 2017. An evening of festivities, open to visitors and exhibitors, it takes place in the heart of Birmingham at the city’s historic town hall on the evening of 20 September – the second day of the show.

The non-black tie event promises to combine live music with good food and networking in a celebration of the UK print industry.

