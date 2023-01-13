The full line-up of experts has been revealed for sessions offering information and advice to garment decorators at this year’s Printwear & Promotion Live! show.

They are taking part in a seminar programme running across The Decoration Advice Suite and The Knowledge Centre at the exhibition which is at NEC Birmingham from 26 to 28 February.

Karen Burrows, managing director of thread specialist Madeira UK, will again host her popular session on sustainable solutions for embroidery.

Andy Rogers from Target Transfers will also be returning to demonstrate how decorators can save both time and money with transfer printing.

Colin Marsh, founder and managing director of direct-to-film (DTF) and direct-to-garment (DTG) specialist Resolute, will explain all there is to know about the increasingly popular process of DTF, covering both the pitfalls and the benefits.

Instagram expert and author Estelle Keeber is returning after her debut in 2022 to talk about how garment decorators can make more impact and sales using Instagram.

Javan Bramhall, founder and managing director of digital marketing agency Digital Glue, also returns to explain how you can market your business “on a shoestring”.

Alex Liggett from vinyl print specialist The Vinyl Guys will present his print business cookbook covering all the essential ingredients you need to run a successful business.

First-time speakers at P&P Live! include promotions industry veteran Martin Varley, representing his latest venture, content monetisation platform Merchr. He will talk about the growing importance and relevance of promotional product marketing.

Alex Hall from equipment leasing and finance business Shire Leasing will be exploring how you can invest in capital equipment in this current economic climate.

The seminars are free to all visitors, running throughout each day of the exhibition. Seats are limited and fill up fast so attendees are advised to arrive early to guarantee a place.

For timings, visit www.printwearandpromotionlive.co.uk.