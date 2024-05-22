Soyang Europe has announced a series of open days at its base in Lancashire showcasing large-format direct-to-film (DTF), dye sublimation and printer/cutters.

On 25, 26 and 27 June, visitors are invited to its specialist facility in Accrington to view a wide range of hardware products across printing and finishing, as well as industry-leading super-wide format materials.

Taking place between 10am and 4pm each day, the events will feature the Mimaki TXF-300, a direct-to-film (DTF) printer boasting a maximum printing width of 80 centimetres with the ability to print in CMYK plus white.

Also on show will be the Mimaki TS-330, which is new to Soyang’s line-up: a high-quality 1.6m dye sublimation inkjet printer that can print on media as wide as 1,620 millimetres.

Other highlights will include the Mimaki UCJV 330, the latest high-performance print and cut series from Mimaki that delivers photo-quality print at speeds of up to 25.8 square metres per hour. Key features include a maximum print resolution of 1200dpi and the option for both white and clear inks.

As well as other hardware from Fujifilm and Jetrix, visitors can view the Adkins Inline 800, a DTF powder shaker cure unit that is another new addition to the Soyang portfolio. Film for DTF printing will also be featured.

To register interest in attending one of the open days, click here.

soyang.co.uk