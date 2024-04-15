Large-format print product supplier Soyang Europe has bolstered its textiles portfolio with the acquisition of flag fabric specialist Brook International.

It has bought the stock and intellectual property of West Yorkshire-based Brook International, which dates back to 1898 and specialises in traditional flag fabrics as well as digitally printed polyester flag fabrics.

Brook International’s products are being integrated into the Soyang Europe business and distributed from the company’s facility in Altham, Lancashire.

Chris Drury, formerly a director of Brook International, has joined the company as sales manager to ensure a smooth transition for customers.

Mark Mashiter, managing director of Soyang Europe, said: “We believe that this agreement will benefit both our own customers and those previously working with Brook International.

“Soyang Europe customers will get access to an expanded range of textile products, while existing Brook International clients will benefit from our wider-reaching offering.”

soyang.co.uk