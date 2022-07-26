Soyang Europe, which supplies digitally printable media and direct-to-garment (DTG) and wide-format printers, has secured Carbon Neutral status.

The certification was achieved after the company, based in Accrington in Lancashire, went through an assessment by CarbonQuota, which provides independent and science-based carbon measurement for manufacturers.

It assessed Soyang Europe’s greenhouse gas emissions between 1 January and 31 December 2021. During that period, its Calder House facility on the Altham Industrial Estate in Accrington was responsible for 204 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

To achieve Carbon Neutral status, a company must commit to emissions reductions and then cancel out carbon emitted by an activity that reduces or removes an equal amount of carbon through verified schemes.

CarbonQuota advised that Soyang Europe’s efforts to reduce carbon and meet the strict criteria set out in the PAS2060 standard for Carbon Neutral meant the company could receive the accreditation.

Mark Mashiter, managing director of Soyang Europe, said: “Given our long-term commitment to the environment and providing increasingly eco-conscious products and solutions to our customers, achieving Carbon Neutral status was the next natural step for us as a business.

“We have worked extremely hard to implement a number of innovative schemes including minimising our container loading into 40ft containers to reduce carbon by maximising space, investing in two low-emission trucks from Mercedes, and ensuring any carbon we omit from our manufacturing operations is offset.

“In addition, all our company cars and forklift trucks are electric, our warehouse lighting is LED and we also use solar energy.

“However, the hard work does not stop here, and we will continue to explore new ways to make the business even more sustainable moving forward.”

Soyang Europe is a manufacturer and distributor of digitally printable wide-format and superwide-format media and surface coverings such as Drytac.

In May this year, it announced the acquisition of Josero, the UK-based supplier of wide-format and DTG printers such as the Ricoh Ri 100 DTG printer.

www.soyang.co.uk