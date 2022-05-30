Josero, the UK-based supplier of wide-format and direct-to-garment (DTG) printers, has been acquired by manufacturer Soyang Europe.

The deal, announced today, is said to create a partnership that will lead to expanded sales, distribution, technical and service support for both Soyang and Josero customers.

Josero, founded in 2003 and based in Cambridgeshire, sells hardware including printers from Ricoh, Mimaki and Agfa such as Mimaki’s CJV series of printer/cutters and the Ricoh Ri 100 DTG printer.

Mark Mashiter, who remains as managing director of Soyang Europe, said: “From Soyang’s perspective, the acquisition of Josero provides us with a quick and proven entry into the print hardware market.

“We already have a strong reputation with regards to the provision of wide and superwide-format media, and plan to build on this expertise within the hardware space with support from Josero’s specialist team.”

Sarah Winterbottom, formerly managing director of Josero, will assume the role of group sales director for the Soyang/Josero partnership.

Loïc Delor, the former director and owner of Josero, will assume the role of operations manager of Josero Ltd and remain within the business for the foreseeable future to ensure a smooth transition.

Loïc said: “Through many years of hard work, we’ve developed Josero into one of the key players within the UK wide-format print industry.

“The integration of the Josero business into Soyang Europe makes complete sense: Soyang will drive Josero’s growth plans, while Josero provides Soyang with the diversification and expertise needed for the hardware segment. It’s a match made in heaven.

“On a personal level, the Soyang management team have very similar backgrounds to the Josero team, and we share common business values. I am delighted with the agreement and look forward to supporting the group continue on its successful business journey.”

The deal was completed on Friday (27 May). The exact terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Soyang Europe, based in Accrington in Lancashire, is a manufacturer and distributor of digitally printable wide-format and superwide-format media and surface coverings such as Drytac. It was formed in 2005 as a subsidiary of Soyang Technologies Co in China.

Ahead of today’s announcement, Soyang Europe reported on Friday that it had appointed Daniel Dimambro as finance director. He has worked in finance for nearly a decade and has held senior roles across a number of industries including the logistics and care sectors.

www.soyang.co.uk

www.josero.com