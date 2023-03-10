Print equipment and media manufacturer and distributor Soyang Europe has announced the opening of a new dedicated demonstration facility in the UK.

Based at its headquarters in Accrington in Lancashire, it houses a range of printing equipment, sewing machinery, flatbed printers, reel-fed printers, routers and cutters, all of which will be available for live demonstrations during visits.

The company described the facility as “unique” as it will be run “in the style of a print house”, with solutions ranging from narrow-width machines up to five-metres-wide printers alongside finishing equipment.

Soyang Europe makes and distributes digitally printable wide-format and superwide-format media and surface coverings and – through last year’s acquisition of Josero – a supplier of wide- and superwide-format print production hardware solutions. It is also the UK and Ireland distributor for Meevo industrial sewing machines.

Soyang Europe managing director Mark Mashiter said: “If you come to Soyang, it’s not just a normal demo site where you’ll just go and see machines – you’ll see an actual facility with one-and-a-half million square metres of material in it. Our aim is to be a 100% open house during business hours.”

The new space is being overseen by Gareth Newman, an experienced industry expert who joined Soyang Europe as technical applications manager earlier this year.

