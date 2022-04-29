Tim Childs, a local tattoo artist and owner of Southsea Tattoo Co, approached us to screen print a short run of 30 T-shirts, explained Emma Nicol, embroidery and marketing manager at Sea Dog Print Studio.

“The wizard design was illustrated by Tim himself in a traditional black dot work style.

“We exposed the detailed wizard design onto 42T screens and printed a double hit of white ink onto the back of the tees, followed by another double hit of white ink for the front left breast for Tim’s logo.

“He was incredibly happy with the T-shirts — they came out really well, and are an excellent edition to his studio!”

Sea Dog Print Studio printed Gildan’s Adult Hammer T-Shirt (GD003) using its M&R Chameleon six-head manual screen printing press, supplied by Screen Print World.

www.seadogprintstudio.co.uk