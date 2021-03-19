“Paul Barnes, our area sales manager from Helly Hansen Workwear, was keen to bring some new concepts to the store for 2021 and kick this year off with a new look.”

New products for 2021 have also been pre-ordered and are due to arrive at South East Workwear this year as they’re released, including the new Manchester workwear range, added Adrian.

“We can’t wait to get back to welcoming customers back into our store to see not only our amazing new Helly Hansen workwear shop, but also some of our other amazing brands, such as our newly refitted Rock Fall safety footwear section.

“The past 12 months has seen us busy selling PPE to the local authorities and NHS trusts across the UK — thank you to all our customers and suppliers who have supported us through the past 27 years, and let’s hope the future looks bright for us all now.”

www.seworkwear.com