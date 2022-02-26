The logo was stitched on a SWF machine using Madeira threads and Madeira backing. It was digitised in such a way as to produce the raised effect at the sides, with an infill for the centre of the text.

“Our customer was delighted with the embroidery and also the quality of the bags,” reports Rachel.

The company also offers direct-to-garment, transfer, screen and sublimation printing for its customers, who range from corporate and workwear clients to individuals looking for just one T-shirt. In addition, it produces merchandise for social media influencers and YouTubers via Upload Merchandise, another business also owned by Rachel and her husband and co-director, Stuart.

www.uploadprinting.com