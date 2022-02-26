A good-looking, embroidered bag is always a winner, which is why we were so delighted to spot this Quadra Jumbo Sports Holdall (QD80) decorated with attention-grabbing yellow thread by Upload Printing for Soul Kickboxing
The Hampshire-based garment decorator, which has a retail shop on Romsey high street as well as a warehouse facility nearby and celebrates its first anniversary this month, created the order for a regular customer who has a kickboxing business, explains director Rachel Jones.
“Their logo is bold and therefore always works really well for embroidery! We did an initial order of eight bags and we ran them all together on our eight-head embroidery machine, which took approximately 45 minutes.”
The logo was stitched on a SWF machine using Madeira threads and Madeira backing. It was digitised in such a way as to produce the raised effect at the sides, with an infill for the centre of the text.
“Our customer was delighted with the embroidery and also the quality of the bags,” reports Rachel.
The company also offers direct-to-garment, transfer, screen and sublimation printing for its customers, who range from corporate and workwear clients to individuals looking for just one T-shirt. In addition, it produces merchandise for social media influencers and YouTubers via Upload Merchandise, another business also owned by Rachel and her husband and co-director, Stuart.