Sony Music Entertainment (SME) is putting responsibility for T-shirts and other artists’ merchandise under the umbrella of Ceremony of Roses in the UK and around the world.

It has made a strategic investment in California-based Ceremony of Roses, a boutique merchandising company founded by music and fashion entrepreneur Brad Scoffern.

The brand name is now being rolled out across SME’s merchandise activities around the globe, led by Scoffern and chief business officer Mary Healy.

The merchandise and branding company is already home to artists including Adele, Olivia Rodrigo, A$AP Rocky, Baby Keem, Rex Orange County, Dominic Fike, Cordae and AG Club.

SME’s New York-based Thread Shop division, which represents artists including The Beatles, Camila Cabello, Jimi Hendrix, Maluma, Led Zeppelin, Lil Nas X, P!nk and Rosalia, will remain as a brand under the Ceremony of Roses (CoR) banner.

In making the announcement, Sony Music Group chairman Rob Stringer said: “Brad and his team at Ceremony of Roses have proven to be an incredibly creative force in developing futuristic branding and merchandising services for artists.

“We’ve been huge fans of his work with Golf Wang and what Ceremony of Roses has developed for its cutting-edge roster of front-line talent. I look forward to joining forces to bring innovative ideas and concepts to our artists as extensions of their music talent.”

Scoffern added: “By joining Ceremony of Roses’ expertise in merchandising with SME’s global reach, roster and resources, we are set up for an exciting new chapter of growth.

“CoR was founded with the goal of enabling and expanding authentic fan/artist connections beyond a tour tee, and through working with incredible artists and mentors, especially Tyler, the Creator & Christian Clancy, I have learned the value of fan engagement and the unique role merchandise and branding plays in this relationship.

“I look forward to helping the artists we work with build on the amazing advancements happening in the space today to deliver incredible experiences and products across all touchpoints with their fan base, regardless of where they are or how they buy.”

Ceremony of Roses will focus on a broad range of artist merchandise including the management and development of artist-backed brands such as Macklemore’s Bogey Boys and Kehlani’s TSNMI. It will also continue to support festival partners Golden Voice and Live Nation.

The deal with Ceremony of Roses follows Sony Music Group’s acquisition of UK merchandise company Kontraband and the music merchandise division of production company The Araca Group in 2019. In 2020, Sony Music’s The Thread Shop acquired UK-based merchandise business Probity.

