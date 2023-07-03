Becoming solar-powered was not speedy. The panels were installed in August 2022, but the process started in November 2021. Nor was it straightforward. Establishing which installation company to use, which solar panels were best, which inverter to use, not to mention power outputs, warranty lengths, monitoring systems…

Dy-mensionscreen settled on Little Green Energy Company for the installation. It was not the cheapest company, admits Darren. The project cost £44,000 to supply the panels they wanted, complete with 25-year warranty. But it was the right choice for Dy-mensionscreen. A cheaper panel might come with a shorter warranty, or not cover all the replacement costs, such as scaffolding, warns Darren. “Whereas with the premium panel we picked, it was a full package. It is complete peace of mind: you pay once and then that’s it forever. And because we knew we’re here [in this unit] long term, that’s the route we went for.”

The installation company also dealt with any issues, such as negotiating with UK Power Networks – before larger scale solar panel projects can be installed, they need to be assessed by the area’s distribution network operator to make sure the local grid can cope with the added load – as well as advising on all aspects of the project.

“Little Green Energy makes a full calculation of return on investment, the direction of your roof pitch and the sun, and how much it’s going to generate as an estimation. And then they speak with everyone on your behalf because obviously they do this day in, day out.”