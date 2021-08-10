We get an update on the industry software solutions that can help your business to run smoothly and increase sales, from design suites and production workflow systems to shop management and ecommerce packages
CorelDraw: CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2021
CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2021 is designed to streamline the graphic design journey without compromising quality, and offers new perspective tools that accelerate project set up and creation.
“For multi-page documents, our new flexible design space pushes productivity into hyperdrive with the ability to design, manage, and export pages and assets together in one view,” explains CorelDraw.
“Add progressive photo editing tools to your design arsenal with a totally transformed Replace Colours tool, new file format support and new Corel Photo-Paint adjustments workflow.
“No design journey is complete without a review phase, and this is where CorelDraw’s next-generation collaboration tools really shine, keeping everyone on the same page in real time.”
CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2021 offers a cross-platform experience across Windows, Mac, web, iPad, and mobile.
AJS: PulseID Workflow Automation Software
PulseID automation software optimises your online store, order processing and production floor for online product personalisation with ease, says AJS.
“It works with embroidery, direct-to-garment printing, engraving and more, to ensure maximum efficiency, consistency and profitability from order through to production.”
PulseID provides a plug-in for online storefronts Shopify, WooCommerce and PrestaShop, and enables ecommerce store owners to offer realistic 3D renderings with its easy-to-use online designer.
“Once your customer places their order, PulseID will print a worksheet that can be scanned at the embroidery, printing or engraving machine to load the design automatically — this hands-off process eliminates errors and reduces machine downtime,” adds AJS.
“PulseID’s workflow automation networks your machines for ultimate connectivity, and gives you production reports on the efficiency of individual machines, operators and designs.
“It’s also offered in a subscription-based SaaS model, which lets you get started right away and takes care of all hosting costs.”
Kornit Digital: Kornit Workflow
Kornit Digital’s vision is to enable sustainable production on-demand from order to package delivery.
“Our direct-to-garment textile printing systems empower businesses to make any print job profitable, save money, make money and grow their operations,” says the company.
“With the addition of Kornit Workflow, we introduce a scalable and modular ecosystem for on-demand apparel and textiles to take control of your end-to-end production workflow.”
Kornit Workflow is designed to eliminate errors and optimise users’ resources to integrate their point of sale, customer-facing product catalogues, production operations and back-end shipping logistics, adds the company.
“Furthermore, Kornit Workflow pairs seamlessly with the Kornit Konnect dashboard for remote, real-time monitoring, managing and improving of business results.
“Flexible and adaptable, supporting diverse supply chain models, the software is infrastructure-agnostic, making it compatible with every IT environment from global enterprises to small to medium-sized businesses.”
Wilcom: WilcomWorkspace
WilcomWorkspace is your online embroidery companion —a cloud application that runs on your browser, and will always be up-to-date with the latest technology and the latest .EMB file version, explains Wilcom.
“Now you can view and resize your embroidery designs online, and use our legendary stitch processing technology to recalculate stitches and stitch spacing perfectly.
“You can create unique colourways with your choice of thread chart and view your designs with Wilcom’s TrueView technology, simulating a stitched embroidery design in various colours.”
The software enables users to save their designs in an object-based .EMB file format, and retain all the thread colour and embroidery information. It can convert and export any .EMB design to machine stitch files, including Tajima .DST, Tajima .TBF, Barudan .DSB, Melco .EXP and more.
It also offers print production-ready worksheets complete with design information, stitch details and thread colours, barcoded for convenience and accuracy.
As a web-based product, WilcomWorkspace runs on PC, Mac and most tablet devices, and is designed to work seamlessly with Wilcom’s EmbroideryStudio product ranges. “WilcomWorkspace is a simple and affordable way to open the latest e4.5 .EMB embroidery design files, resize, recolour, export and print designs from anywhere,” adds Wilcom.
Book a free trial with Wilcom now; no software installation is required.
Hybrid Services: Mimaki RasterLink Pro/TxLink RIP Software
Either RasterLink Pro or TxLink RIP software is included with Mimaki’s wide-format printing solutions, with the exact option depending upon the particular printer model, explains Hybrid Services, the Mimaki distributor for the UK and Ireland.
“Both offer powerful, user-friendly functionality with multiple features designed to maximise the capabilities of specific Mimaki printers.
“Both RIPs incorporate a number of features that textile printers and garment decorators will find valuable, with more textile-specific options – such as spot colour management, and step and repeat–forming part of the TxLink package.”
Mimaki’s latest RIP package, RasterLink 7, is compatible with the manufacturer’s new TS100-1600 dye sublimation printer.
This latest version of RasterLink shares the TxLink software’s ability to handle variable data, plus it sports intuitive print-and-cut integration, which is ideal for print-and-cut garment decoration, adds Hybrid.
It also includes “spot colour replacement and, for certain printer models, highly creative functionality, such as multi-layer printing”. Both software packages can be updated online, and device profiles are readily available from the Mimaki website. For users with more specific profile requirements, Mimaki also offers the Mimaki Profile Master II colour management tool.