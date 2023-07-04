The walls of Vinylise Printing’s studio are decorated with striking graffiti art, reflecting its focus on creating garments for urban fashion brands and influencers. The company’s name itself is emblazoned across one side of the room, created by street artist Oust. But this is only the beginning: some of Vinylise’s customers have started adding their signatures to the walls.

“I thought it would add that extra touch if people saw all the names when they came down,” explains founder Jaspal Bumrah. “It’s also good for posting on social media. Having a place like this resonates with the audience I’m targeting.”

Instagram has been core to Jaspal’s business since he set it up in his bedroom in Edmonton in north London six years ago, opening a channel for him to work with social media stars looking for merchandise and fashion to promote and monetise their brand. Like many, he started out with just a Silhouette Cameo cutter and a heat press, but his background and talent for design have helped him carve out his own niche. Before Vinylise, he set up his own clothing brand, initially working with other decorators to produce his garments.

“I noticed that there weren’t a lot of printers who saw my vision and understood what I wanted to do with the brand,” he says.

He promoted Vinylise Printing through Instagram and found there were many others who shared his frustration at being unable to find suitable print partners for turning their ideas into fashion. “Vinylise grew more than my clothing brand so I thought I’d focus on working with other people and helping them with their vision.”