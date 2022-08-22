Atlas Max The company has been an early adopter of the Atlas Max platform released last year by Kornit, which it says offers the “highest levels of print quality and standards, achieving screen-like white opacity and printing colours in unbelievable vibrance and brightness”.

Snuggle has ordered a third Atlas Max system and is upgrading its remaining three Atlas systems to the Max platform, giving them six in total. “This will enable our customers to get the very best that DTG has to offer with incredible quality, hand-feel, texture, vibrancy, and also removing the smell!”

Thanks to the new Max systems, Snuggle also now offers XDi ‘raised’ prints, giving customers what it describes as “a whole new dimension in print”.

Sustainability matters With sustainable print methods and garments becoming increasingly important to consumers, Snuggle points out that its DTG process “is environmentally friendly, uses non-toxic, non-hazardous inks and has virtually no water waste”.

In addition, as a distributor for Stanley/Stella apparel, Snuggle is able to pair the quality of the fully organic and sustainable made-for-decorating garments with the power of the Max DTG technology to produce “phenomenal results which will keep your customers coming back time and time again”.