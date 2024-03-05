Print-on-demand specialist Snuggle has added to its machinery list with the purchase of a direct-to-film (DTF) printer from Sabur Digital Print Solutions.

The order for the Sabtex SD-70 was agreed at Printwear & Promotion Live! at the end of February, with Snuggle’s managing director Akil Thathia explaining that the machine had impressed the team, with its powder recirculation system in particular performing better than that of other machines.

“We knew the team at Snuggle UK well,” said Aaron Burton, managing director at Sabur. “They’re delivering quality into a quantity market, so digital-to-film was the logical next step. What’s also true, is there are a number of DTF options now.

“Our Sabtex range guarantees that print quality, but we’re putting our name to service and reliability too. This is our comfort zone – we don’t believe customers want any one of those things from a supplier, without the other two.”

Akil Thathia added: “This is true. There are several DTF printers that might produce what we need in super-fast time, but it’s that combination of production speed, quality of print, and full service and support that convinced us to buy Sabtex. [We’re] very happy – looking forward to the first run.”

www.sublimationinks.com

www.snuggle.co.uk