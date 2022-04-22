Snuggle, one of the UK’s largest direct-to-garment (DTG) decorators, has invested in its embroidery operations with an order for Coloreel’s on-demand thread colouring technology.

Coloreel, based in Sweden, announced the “breakthrough” deal for the innovative system which works alongside embroidery machines such as Tajima. It will be supplied to Snuggle through UK distributor AJS Embroidery Services.

Based in Peterborough, Snuggle took embroidery in-house last summer, investing in six single-head Melco embroidery machines. Further details of its new set-up are still to be revealed.

With seven Kornit DTG printers plus UV and sublimation printers, Snuggle is already able to print and process tens of thousands of orders on demand every day.

Shabbir Maimoon, director and co-founder of Snuggle UK, said: “As a digital printer we can see the changes in the industry and customers requiring innovative printing solutions to offer as large a colour gamut as possible.

“Coloreel brings embroidery to the modern age by removing the shackles of colour limitation and allowing suppliers to embroider garments in full colours, gradients and true to how customers would like to see their logos/artwork represented.

“It’s exciting to be able to work with Coloreel and be one of the first to offer this innovative solution to an age old problem.”

Coloreel’s technology enables high-quality colouring of textile thread on demand, making it easier to produce complicated designs such as gradients, textures and other stunning effects.

By colouring the thread directly, there is no waste water or pollution and, by using just a single reel of thread and needle, there is less thread waste and less microfibre pollution.

In January this year, Coloreel announced a partnership with Tajima Europe to help it take its instant thread-colouring technology to more decorators across Europe including the UK.

Coloreel announced the deal as it prepared to exhibit with AJS Embroidery Services at Printwear & Promotion Live! at the NEC in Birmingham from Sunday 24 April to Tuesday 26 April. Snuggle is also exhibiting with its own stand at the show.

Sven Öquist, vice president for sales at Coloreel Group AB, said: “We are very excited that Snuggle UK has decided to expand their print fulfilment offering by investing in the Coloreel technology and our products for more sustainable and creative embroideries.

“It’s another proof that our offering is a perfect match for the most successful print fulfilment and print on-demand companies.”

Launched in 2018, Coloreel has been steadily gaining orders in markets around the world including the US, Italy, Portugal and India but this is believed to be the first order from a garment decorator in the UK.

