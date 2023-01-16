“If you’ve never used our print fulfilment service, you have to ask yourself why!” exclaims Snuggle. The company, which caters for businesses of all shapes and sizes, has an ever-growing range of print services that are continually adapted to ensure every customer’s need (and those of their customers) is satisfied.

Kornit Atlas Max Snuggle has upgraded its whole DTG (direct-to-garment) fleet to the Kornit Atlas Max platform to give its customers “the very best in digital print services”, after receiving “phenomenal” feedback from its customers about the quality of the prints.

The most important reason for this upgrade, reports Snuggle, was how delighted customers were when receiving their printed garments. “Never have digital prints looked as good as this, with many customers commenting that they are unable to believe the prints had been printed via DTG.” Another plus is that the prints from the Atlas Max are now odourless as the smell of fixation has been removed, reports the company.

In addition to this is Snuggle’s talented, dedicated and passionate teams who look after every order as if it were their own. They ensure each print is handled, printed, checked and packed with care and attention.

“With the introduction of industry-first, same-day DTG, orders placed before 11am are shipped out – and at times even delivered – on the same day!” says Snuggle. “Blistering lightning-fast speeds are achievable due to the huge 12,000 print daily capacity, with the plant running day and night to service and meet those all-important deadlines.”