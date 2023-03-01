Snickers Workwear has introduced new stretch trousers made from Sorona performance fabric which comes from a recyclable, bio-based fibre.

Available for men and women, the new slim-fit trousers are rated Class 1 and Class 2 according to the EN ISO 20471 certification for reflective and hi-vis safety clothing.

They come with Snickers Workwear’s patented KneeGuard system, which allows kneepads to be adjusted at different heights for the best positioning, and reinforcement in the knees and pockets using durable Cordura fabric.

Sorona delivers both environmental benefits and long-lasting performance. It is a recyclable, bio-based fibre offering high levels of softness and stretchability for comfort as well as durability to help extend the lifetime of a garment.

It is also quick-drying, breathable and soft to the touch for high performance that will last wash after wash, retaining shape, comfort and protection levels throughout the life of the garments.

