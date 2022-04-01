Snickers Workwear has introduced the new LiteWork range of clothes made with long-lasting, innovative new fabrics.

The garments have the features of high-performance sportswear, using 37.5 Technology fabric technology which is quick-drying and functional as well as providing UPF 40+ sun protection.

The fabric is also described as longer-lasting and more sustainable than other comparable workwear.

The range comprises trousers, shirts, shorts and jackets as well as a high-vis range with new styles and stretch features for enhanced freedom of movement.

There are also trousers that are made with the bio-based Sorona fibre, partially manufactured from plant-based polymer, for a more sustainable approach.

Snickers is one of the brands within The Hultafors Group UK portfolio, with its UK head office based in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire.

www.snickersuk.com

www.hultaforsgroup.co.uk