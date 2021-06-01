Snickers Workwear has introduced its new topwear ready for the summer.

Our new AllroundWork styles are made from highly functional, waffle-structured 37.5 fabric for optimal ventilation, cooling and moisture transport to keep you feeling fresh for longer, explained the brand.

“Everyone wants to be cool and comfortable at work this summer, and to do their bit for saving the planet — that’s why Snickers Workwear has integrated improved 37.5 fabric technology and ‘verifiable sustainability’ into its T-shirts and polo shirts.”

The new lightweight topwear is made from 100% recycled polyester with a bio-based, anti-odour finish, providing “a smooth texture and efficient moisture transport for great working comfort”.

“They’ve all got street-smart, body-mapping designs for an amazing fit,” added the brand, “as well as outstanding functionality and long-lasting comfort — all day, every day.”

www.snickersworkwear.co.uk