A great option for craftsmen who work long hours outdoors, explained Snickers, the LiteWork range is designed to offer “thermal comfort in warmer months with light, quick-drying fabrics that will keep you cool and comfortable all day”.

“The new range of rip-stop shirts are stretchy and breathable, offering UPF 50+ sun protection, while 37.5 fabric technology in the mid- and base-layer garments have features for efficient ventilation and moisture transport to keep you comfortable all day.”

The LiteWork trousers, shirts, shorts, jackets and windproof layers also have an ergonomic, body-mapping design for comfort and functionality, to offer “extra freedom of movement and improved performance on site”.

www.snickersworkwear.co.uk