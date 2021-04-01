Designed for enhanced visibility and safety in all light conditions, updated styles and designs have been added to the brand’s extensive range of high visibility jackets, trousers, shorts, tool vests, shirts and fleeces available for both men and women.

The collection “combines functionality and comfort” with the requirements of the EN20471 standard, plus offering garments that meet the specific requirements of Classes 1, 2 and 3 protection levels.

“With advanced designs and high-tech fabrics that are wind-proof and water-repellent, all the garments have durable, colour-fast protection that will last for wash after wash, retaining shape and comfort throughout the life of the garments,” explained Snickers.

“Added to which, our Hi-Vis garments can be custom-profiled to ensure stand out coverage for your corporate brand.”

