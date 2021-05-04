Designed for superior comfort and freedom of movement, the Men’s FlexiWork Work Shorts with Holster Pockets (6904) and the AllroundWork Women’s Stretch Shorts with Holster Pockets (6147) both combine a street-smart, slim-fit design with a four-way stretch for all-day comfort, explained Snickers.

“Great for grafting in the warmer months, these lightweight garments feature a body-mapping design and are made from a self-ventilating, stretch fabric with Cordura reinforcements for durability and all-round mobility”.

The Men’s FlexiWork Work Shorts with Holster Pockets come with flexible gusset seams, as well as easy-to-access holster pockets with zip compartments, an expandable stretch cargo pocket and a ruler pocket.

The AllroundWork Women’s Stretch Shorts with Holster Pockets offer four-way stretch panels in the right places for consistent comfort, plus practical pockets for optimal functionality.

