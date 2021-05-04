For the warmer summer months, Snickers Workwear has launched two new styles of stretch work shorts for tradesmen and women.
Designed for superior comfort and freedom of movement, the Men’s FlexiWork Work Shorts with Holster Pockets (6904) and the AllroundWork Women’s Stretch Shorts with Holster Pockets (6147) both combine a street-smart, slim-fit design with a four-way stretch for all-day comfort, explained Snickers.
“Great for grafting in the warmer months, these lightweight garments feature a body-mapping design and are made from a self-ventilating, stretch fabric with Cordura reinforcements for durability and all-round mobility”.
The Men’s FlexiWork Work Shorts with Holster Pockets come with flexible gusset seams, as well as easy-to-access holster pockets with zip compartments, an expandable stretch cargo pocket and a ruler pocket.
The AllroundWork Women’s Stretch Shorts with Holster Pockets offer four-way stretch panels in the right places for consistent comfort, plus practical pockets for optimal functionality.