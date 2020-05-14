Snickers Workwear has announced the launch of its new stretch work shorts.

The AllroundWork and FlexiWork Stretch Work Shorts are great for working in the warmer months, explained Snickers.

“Delivering superior flexibility and comfort, these lightweight work shorts come in a body-mapping design and a range of new colours, including hi-vis options.”

Available for both men and women, the shorts are made from a self-ventilating stretch fabric with Cordura reinforcements for all-round mobility and durability.

www.snickersworkwear.co.uk