Snickers Workwear has announced its latest series of high-performance jackets.

“With street-smart designs for men and women, all our jackets include must-have features that focus on fit and freedom of movement, as well as using innovative fabrics that deliver long lasting protection and stretch comfort,” explained Snickers Workwear.

The jacket collection includes the brand’s AllroundWork styles promising “great all-round performance”, as well as its LiteWork jackets designed to keep the wearer cool in warmer weather, and the FlexiWork range for “superb comfort and weather-proofing” for when you’re on the move.

“If it’s for work, play or protection against hazards,” added the brand, “we have jackets that will work on site, are ideal for leisure, and always ensure optimal performance, comfort, good looks and visibility.”

www.snickersworkwear.co.uk